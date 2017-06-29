Brace yourself, Bellingham, for traffic nightmare of Fourth of July, Canada Day

The U.S.-Canada border crossing at Sumas, Monday, May 22, 2017. Border crossings will be busy this weekend - Canada Day falls on a Saturday, overlapping with the U.S. Independence Day travel period of June 30 to July 4. Those traveling around northwest Washington for the Fourth of July weekend will be staring down a traffic bottleneck created by two national holidays, as our northern neighbors celebrate Canada Day on July 1. Canada Day is the most popular weekend in the summer for Canucks to travel, according to a report on Canadian news network Global News .

