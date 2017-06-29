Brace yourself, Bellingham, for traffic nightmare of Fourth of July, Canada Day
The U.S.-Canada border crossing at Sumas, Monday, May 22, 2017. Border crossings will be busy this weekend - Canada Day falls on a Saturday, overlapping with the U.S. Independence Day travel period of June 30 to July 4. Those traveling around northwest Washington for the Fourth of July weekend will be staring down a traffic bottleneck created by two national holidays, as our northern neighbors celebrate Canada Day on July 1. Canada Day is the most popular weekend in the summer for Canucks to travel, according to a report on Canadian news network Global News .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say a noa to anti-transgender bathroom initiati...
|Jun 22
|TerriB1
|3
|Hundreds gather by County Courthouse for 'Wake ...
|Jun 2
|lynnettle
|1
|Competing opinions on Cherry Point development
|May '17
|mike v
|1
|UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Adam7875
|17
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bellingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC