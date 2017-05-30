Bellingham to raise official flag for...

Bellingham to raise official flag for the first time. Do you like it?

The city of Bellingham will raise its new flag on Flag Day after the City Council voted to make the popular blue, green and white design official. The Bellingham City Council adopted the flag in April, but it's been flown around the city for more than a year.

