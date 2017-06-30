Bellingham police mourn sudden death of Brick, a bomb-sniffing K-9
Bellingham police are mourning the loss Brick, of a bomb-sniffing dog, who died from injuries he suffered on a work break earlier this month. Brick, a German shepherd, sniffed out bombs, guns and ammunition at checkpoints for U.S. soldiers in Iraq for two years, before he returned from his tour of duty and, like many military veterans , found a career in local law enforcement.
