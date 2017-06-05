Bellingham man holds housemate at gunpoint, burns her clothes, charges say
Timothy Jay Newman, 45, right, appears in Whatcom County Superior Court alongside private defense attorney Adrian Madrone on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. A housemate reported Newman threatened her with a .22-caliber rifle and burned her clothes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds gather by County Courthouse for 'Wake ...
|Jun 2
|lynnettle
|1
|Competing opinions on Cherry Point development
|May 20
|mike v
|1
|UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Adam7875
|17
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help. (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bellingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC