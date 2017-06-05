Bellingham man gets prison for beating that paralyzed his girlfriend
Terry Lynn Haskett, 58, beat his girlfriend Stephanie Marie Sparks in early April in their room at the Villa Inn. She later told police Haskett got mad at her when they didn't have drugs.
