Bellingham has concerns about countya...

Bellingham has concerns about countya s new jail plan, but 6 cities have signed off on it

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bellingham Herald

Whatcom County Council members took another step Tuesday toward approving language for a proposed November ballot measure to fund a new jail. At a committee meeting in advance of Tuesday night's regular session, council members discussed a letter from the Bellingham City Council that cites several concerns that City Council members have regarding the Jail Facility Financing Use Agreement, which was signed by six of the county's seven cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Say a noa to anti-transgender bathroom initiati... Jun 22 TerriB1 3
News Hundreds gather by County Courthouse for 'Wake ... Jun 2 lynnettle 1
News Competing opinions on Cherry Point development May '17 mike v 1
News UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10) Feb '17 Adam7875 17
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
News No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . (Nov '16) Nov '16 Dr Wu 12
News Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt (Oct '16) Nov '16 Arshan Gero 2
See all Bellingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellingham Forum Now

Bellingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Bellingham, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,503 • Total comments across all topics: 282,107,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC