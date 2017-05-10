After weekend spike in Bellingham car...

After weekend spike in Bellingham car thefts, herea s how to avoid being next victim

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Bellingham Herald

The Bellingham Police Department posted a list of the cars stolen over the weekend on the neighborhood social media website Nextdoor. There were six vehicles stolen, according to the post: Stolen cars are often used in other crimes, said police Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds gather by County Courthouse for 'Wake ... Jun 2 lynnettle 1
News Competing opinions on Cherry Point development May 20 mike v 1
News UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10) Feb '17 Adam7875 17
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
News No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . (Nov '16) Nov '16 Dr Wu 12
News Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt (Oct '16) Nov '16 Arshan Gero 2
help. (Oct '16) Oct '16 1234wspc 1
See all Bellingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellingham Forum Now

Bellingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Bellingham, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,416 • Total comments across all topics: 281,531,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC