a Roadeoa drivers tackle obstacle course for buses
Whatcom Transportation Authority workers competed in their annual bus "roadeo" Sunday as part of the bus agency's employee picnic at the WTA Maintenance, Operations and Administration Building on Bakerview Spur in Bellingham. The event pitted fixed-route bus drivers, paratransit drivers and other employees against a course designed to mimic actual driving conditions.
