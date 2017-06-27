A nice day for a game of chess at this Bellingham park
Donna Kellett and Bill Mays play an oversized game of chess at Maritime Heritage Park in Bellingham, Monday, June 26, 2017. The chess set, Jenga, cornhole toss and more will be out in the park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. everyday, weather permitting.
