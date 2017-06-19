A new breakfast and lunch option is ready to open in Bellingham
Casey and Taria Nagler at their new restaurant, The Birch Door Cafe near Holiday Inn Express on Meridian Street in Bellingham, Thursday, June 15, 2017. The restaurant is opening soon and will serve breakfast and lunch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds gather by County Courthouse for 'Wake ...
|Jun 2
|lynnettle
|1
|Competing opinions on Cherry Point development
|May 20
|mike v
|1
|UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Adam7875
|17
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help. (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bellingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC