a Barkley Beara continues to delight residents, elude game warden
A black bear climbed over a hedge and three-foot fence to visit the patio of Bellingham Herald Executive Editor Julie Shirley on Saturday night, June 24, 2017, in Bellingham. He checked bird feeders and snacked on finch food, then had a drink from the bird bath before climbing the fence to leave.
Read more at Bellingham Herald.
