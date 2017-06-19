a Bad newsa Barkley bear may be headi...

a Bad newsa Barkley bear may be heading home

An adolescent black bear that's been eluding wildlife officials for three weeks - and delighting local residents - appears to be headed back to his home territory in the woods of Squalicum and Stewart mountains around Lake Whatcom.

