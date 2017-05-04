You saved and now have enough to buy a home. Herea s a tip: Look now

Whatcom County real estate agents sold 272 houses and condominiums in April, a 13.7 percent drop compared to a year ago, according to data from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service . While home sales have slowed down, prices continue to rise - the median price of the houses sold last month in Whatcom County was $336,475, a 7.5 percent increase compared to a year ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.