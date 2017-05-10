With everything Moma s done, wherea s the best place to take her out to eat on her special day?
The Lighthouse Bar & Grill at Hotel Bellwether, One Bellwether Way, serves a brunch buffet by the bay between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Chef Grogan has prepared a menu that features a wide range of options, from croissant eggs Benedict with truffle Hollandaise to a Belgian waffle station and whole roast prime rib. Reservations are required.
