Western Washington hosts 'white privi...

Western Washington hosts 'white privilege' seminar

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

The seminar at Western Washington University, in Bellingham, is a part of the school's Campus Equity and Inclusion Forums, and will be led by a history professor, who is white, Randall Jimerson. It is designed for faculty, staff and students, and will incorporate presentations, interactive exercises, and facilitated discussions in order to learn 'how to reduce expressions and effects of white privilege', according to the university's website .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Competing opinions on Cherry Point development May 20 mike v 1
News UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10) Feb '17 Adam7875 17
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
News No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . (Nov '16) Nov '16 Dr Wu 12
News Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt (Oct '16) Nov '16 Arshan Gero 2
help. (Oct '16) Oct '16 1234wspc 1
News Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16) Sep '16 serious 3
See all Bellingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellingham Forum Now

Bellingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
 

Bellingham, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,096 • Total comments across all topics: 281,293,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC