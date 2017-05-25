Western Washington hosts 'white privilege' seminar

The seminar at Western Washington University, in Bellingham, is a part of the school's Campus Equity and Inclusion Forums, and will be led by a history professor, who is white, Randall Jimerson. It is designed for faculty, staff and students, and will incorporate presentations, interactive exercises, and facilitated discussions in order to learn 'how to reduce expressions and effects of white privilege', according to the university's website .

