Wayfinder Has Podnah's Meat, Chuckanut Beer and a Big Ol' Patio

50 min ago Read more: Willamette Week

11 am-10 pm Sunday-Wednesday, 11 am-midnight Thursday-Saturday. This shiny new Produce Row brewpub with an expansive front deck comes from a team that includes Charlie Devereux, formerly of Double Mountain, plus Rodney Muirhead, whose Podnah's Pit rose from a humble cart to become our Restaurant of the Year back in 2011.

