This is the best time to get a job in construction. Here's why
Tiger Construction employees, from left to right, Mike Hunholz, Kyle Brady and Malikai Knight remove trash and debris from the construction site of Options High School on Feb. 17, in Bellingham. Construction job growth has taken off locally, rising 25 percent in the past year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Competing opinions on Cherry Point development
|May 20
|mike v
|1
|UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Adam7875
|17
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help. (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
|Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16)
|Sep '16
|serious
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bellingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC