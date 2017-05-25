Things to do in Whatcom County for the week of
Garth Stein talks about his book, "Enzo & the 4th of July Races," which takes readers on a thrilling racing adventure with Enzo, the beloved dog from "The Art of Racing in the Rain;" Kevin Emerson shares his book, "Last Day on Mars," an epic, science-fiction adventure, complete with alien mysteries and two kids on a mission to save the human race; and Suzanne Selfors discusses her book, "Spirit Riding Free: The Adventure Begins," an adventure about a city girl and a wild mustang who work together to find a new home in the wild west at 7 p.m. Thursday at Village Books, 1200 11th St. The eight-member Southern California Dustbowl Revival, dubbed a "roots orchestra," delivers a youthful take on time-worn American traditions, including bluegrass, swing, jazz, soul and funk at 7 p.m. Tuesday at The Green Frog, 1015 N. State St. The Dip opens.
