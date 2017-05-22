These Salish Sea creatures put on a show that will light up your summer nights
When you see bioluminescence at night for the first time, whether it appears as sparkling aura around a sea lion or the glowing foam of a wave crest, you might blink your eyes and wonder if you're imagining it. "It's like fireflies in the water," said Casey Pruett, director of the Marine Life Center at the Port of Bellingham.
