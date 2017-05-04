The Port bought land the City of Bellingham wanted for a homeless shelter. Now what?

Bellingham Police Officer Eric Osterkamp walks through a homeless man's camp at Whatcom Falls Park before a cleanup by Bellingham Parks and Recreation on Tuesday, April 18, in Bellingham. A low-barrier shelter for the homeless will be built in Bellingham but where and how many people it will serve are in question after the Port of Bellingham decided to buy the Roeder Avenue property that was the city's original proposed site.

