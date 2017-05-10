Temporary fix in place at Bellingham plant that flooded with sewer water

Operations are almost back to normal at the Post Point wastewater treatment plant in Bellingham, nearly a week after a broken pipe caused a 3-foot-deep flood in an underground passage of the facility. A basement of the plant at 200 McKenzie Ave. was flooded with 750,000 gallons of wastewater -enough to overflow an Olympic-size swimming pool - when the 30-inch pipe failed in the plant's secondary treatment facility around 1:30 a.m. May 6 , according to the Bellingham Public Works Department.

