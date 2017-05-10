Temporary fix in place at Bellingham ...

Temporary fix in place at Bellingham plant that flooded with sewer water

Operations are almost back to normal at the Post Point wastewater treatment plant in Bellingham, nearly a week after a broken pipe caused a 3-foot-deep flood in an underground passage of the facility. A basement of the plant at 200 McKenzie Ave. was flooded with 750,000 gallons of wastewater -enough to overflow an Olympic-size swimming pool - when the 30-inch pipe failed in the plant's secondary treatment facility around 1:30 a.m. May 6 , according to the Bellingham Public Works Department.

