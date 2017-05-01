Sumas man sentenced for abducting, ra...

Sumas man sentenced for abducting, raping three women

12 hrs ago

Bellingham Police Detective Tawsha Dykstra reads a statement from one of three women abducted and raped by Edmund Richard Olivas Jr., who pleaded guilty to the crimes in Whatcom Superior Court Tuesday, May 2, 2017 and was sentenced to 35 1/2 years to life in prison. Bellingham police take man into custody for allegedly lighting items inside his home on fire and streaming the act live on YouTube Ferndale Police say Christopher Gregory Koop killed his father William Herman Koop Jr., hid the body in the garage of his father's home and started to dig a grave in the backyard.

