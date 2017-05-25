Port shows off cleanup at Blaine Marina

Washington State Department of Ecology Hydrogeologist Cris Matthews, left, talks about the cleanup plan at the site of a former marine fueling business during a public tour of Blaine Marina on Wednesday, May 24. Following the removal of the fuel tanks and buildings the contaminated soil will be excavated and replaced with clean fill. The tour was organized by RE Sources for Sustainable Communities, Washington State Department of Ecology and Port of Bellingham.

