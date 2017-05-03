Port of Bellingham votes to buy propo...

Port of Bellingham votes to buy proposed homeless shelter site for $765K

The Port of Bellingham is buying 1 acre on Roeder Avenue where the City of Bellingham wants to put an emergency homeless shelter for 200 men and women. The Port Commission voted 2-1 Tuesday to exercise its option to buy the property at 801/807 Roeder Ave. for $765,000.

