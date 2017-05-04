Police: No charges for pickup driver in bicycle crash that killed Bellingham attorney

Police will not pursue charges against a pickup driver whose truck collided with a bicyclist in March, killing him, in an intersection in south Bellingham. Eric Michael Weight, a local defense and divorce attorney, was riding his bicycle west in the bike lane of Old Fairhaven Parkway toward the intersection with 30th Street around 8:40 a.m. March 22. Meanwhile an eastbound pickup driven by Daniel Cory Reedy, 45, faced a circular green traffic light as he waited to turn left onto 30th Street.

