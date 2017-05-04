Police: No charges for pickup driver ...

Police: No charges for pickup driver in bicycle crash that killed Bellingham attorney

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bellingham Herald

Police will not pursue charges against a pickup driver whose truck collided with a bicyclist in March, killing him, in an intersection in south Bellingham. Eric Michael Weight, a local defense and divorce attorney, was riding his bicycle west in the bike lane of Old Fairhaven Parkway toward the intersection with 30th Street around 8:40 a.m. March 22. Meanwhile an eastbound pickup driven by Daniel Cory Reedy, 45, faced a circular green traffic light as he waited to turn left onto 30th Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10) Feb '17 Adam7875 17
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
News No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . Nov '16 Dr Wu 12
News Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt (Oct '16) Nov '16 Arshan Gero 2
help. (Oct '16) Oct '16 1234wspc 1
News Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16) Sep '16 serious 3
News Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12) Sep '16 Pissedoffclowntruth 5
See all Bellingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellingham Forum Now

Bellingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Bellingham, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,916 • Total comments across all topics: 280,811,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC