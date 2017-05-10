Phoenix police: Bellingham man among three facing charges in 2014 homicide
They say Craig Michael Strong , 23, a suspect in custody in Washington on an unrelated charge recently admitted to being involved in a December 2014 homicide in Phoenix and provided a location for the victim's remains. They say 48-year-old George Reed and 24-year-old Teniqua Reed allegedly withdrew money from Van Eaton's bank account tied to his Social Security disability benefits.
