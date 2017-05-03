People might decide to take Thursday off after reading this

It's a Northwest tradition to say that it should be a holiday when the mercury hits 70 degrees for the first time in spring, a mark that could fall Thursday if the forecast holds for a warm, sunny day. Take off the fleece jacket and stash the Gore-Tex, because meteorologists are predicting a rare full day of warmth and sun in this so far wet and dreary 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.