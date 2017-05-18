Now you, too, can learn to cook Ethio...

Now you, too, can learn to cook Ethiopian cuisine

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

In March, Mulunesh Belay of Ambo Ethiopian Cuisine in Bellingham Public Market, 1530 Cornwall Ave., published "Ethiopian Feast: The Crown Jewel of African Cuisine," a hardcover cookbook that includes nearly 80 of her original recipes. The book includes detailed recipes and full-color pictures, but it is more than a collection of recipes; it tells the story of the evolution of Mulu as a chef, from helping her mother as a 5-year-old by cooking and fetching water and firewood, to her life in South Africa and finally here in Bellingham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10) Feb '17 Adam7875 17
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
News No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . Nov '16 Dr Wu 12
News Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt (Oct '16) Nov '16 Arshan Gero 2
help. (Oct '16) Oct '16 1234wspc 1
News Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16) Sep '16 serious 3
News Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12) Sep '16 Pissedoffclowntruth 5
See all Bellingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellingham Forum Now

Bellingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Bellingham, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,806 • Total comments across all topics: 281,137,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC