Now you, too, can learn to cook Ethiopian cuisine
In March, Mulunesh Belay of Ambo Ethiopian Cuisine in Bellingham Public Market, 1530 Cornwall Ave., published "Ethiopian Feast: The Crown Jewel of African Cuisine," a hardcover cookbook that includes nearly 80 of her original recipes. The book includes detailed recipes and full-color pictures, but it is more than a collection of recipes; it tells the story of the evolution of Mulu as a chef, from helping her mother as a 5-year-old by cooking and fetching water and firewood, to her life in South Africa and finally here in Bellingham.
