New flights out of Paine Field could mean shorter airport commute
For Whatcom County travelers who don't like driving through Seattle to catch a flight out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, a better option is on the way. Alaska Airlines announced Wednesday that it will offer nine daily commercial flights out of Paine Field airport in Everett starting in late 2018.
Read more at Bellingham Herald.
