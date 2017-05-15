It used to be a church and a taekwond...

It used to be a church and a taekwondo studio. Who will Bell Tower be home to next?

A former Lutheran church built in 1902 will get new life as a haven for homeless women and their young children. Known as Bell Tower , the building with its distinct tower will open to those in need later this month, thanks to nonprofit Lydia Place and supporters.

