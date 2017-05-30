Is this the Lyft Bellingham is lookin...

Is this the Lyft Bellingham is looking for when it comes to ridesharing?

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Bellingham Herald

Lyft is offering rides in Whatcom County up to the U.S.-Canada border as well as south into parts of Skagit and Island counties, according to its coverage map . To use Lyft, customers need to download the app onto a smartphone, then put in a request for a ride.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Competing opinions on Cherry Point development May 20 mike v 1
News UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10) Feb '17 Adam7875 17
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
News No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . (Nov '16) Nov '16 Dr Wu 12
News Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt (Oct '16) Nov '16 Arshan Gero 2
help. (Oct '16) Oct '16 1234wspc 1
News Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16) Sep '16 serious 3
See all Bellingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellingham Forum Now

Bellingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. Recession
 

Bellingham, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,765 • Total comments across all topics: 281,460,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC