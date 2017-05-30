Is this the Lyft Bellingham is looking for when it comes to ridesharing?
Lyft is offering rides in Whatcom County up to the U.S.-Canada border as well as south into parts of Skagit and Island counties, according to its coverage map . To use Lyft, customers need to download the app onto a smartphone, then put in a request for a ride.
