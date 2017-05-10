Home for developmentally disabled men...

Home for developmentally disabled men is slated to close. Whata s going to happen to the residents?

Read more: Bellingham Herald

Pine Street Home, housing for adults with developmental disabilities, may close by August due to losing around $60,000 each year. One of Whatcom County's few group homes for adults with developmental disabilities is expected to close by the end of this year, a victim of rising costs and Medicaid cuts.

