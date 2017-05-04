Headed to work on I-5 Thursday? Leave a few extra minutes

Downtown Bellingham is blanketed in fog early Thursday, May 4. The National Weather Service expects the fog to be gone by 8:30 a.m. Those headed to work along Interstate 5 Thursday should allow a few extra minutes because of extreme fog and low clouds, says the National Weather Service, which warned that visibility will be less than a quarter mile through 8:30 a.m., when the fog is expected to dissipate.

