He tried to pass on a blind curve. Now hea s facing felony charges

A Bellingham man is facing felony drunken driving, car theft, and other charges following a crash that injured his passenger. Authorities said the man tried to pass several cars on a blind curve near the scene of a recent deadly collision Sunday afternoon on Mount Baker Highway.

