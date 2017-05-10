Future uncertain for Bellingham beaut...

Future uncertain for Bellingham beauty school that closed over financial aid funding

A cosmetology school closed after losing federal financial aid money, according to a sign posted on the school's front door. The Beauty Institute-Schwarzkopf Professional, a private school at 1411 Railroad Ave. , taught haircutting, styling and coloring as well as nail and skin care, according to its website .

