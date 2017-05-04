Downtown transforms into a superhero art gallery in one of this weeka s cana t miss events

The 2017 Children's Art Walk showcases talented young artists in downtown Bellingham venues on Friday, including art inspired by superheroes and villains at Make.Shift Gallery, 306 Flora St. Dress up as your favorite animal for the Procession of the Species, create a masterpiece during the Children's Art Walk, see amazing medieval tournaments with the Society for Creative Anachronism. This year for the Children's Art Walk, Make.Shift Gallery has partnered with Art Peace School to present a showcase of art inspired by superheroes and villains.

