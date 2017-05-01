DESIGN & ARCHITECTURE: Another insight on PSFK for Members
The hospitality chain decided to try out a new room layout and wanted guests to have the most flexibility to alter how the room looked during their stay Holiday Inn decided to switch things up a bit from their traditional suite layout at their new location opening in Bellingham, Washington. The new room design is called H4 and these plans stray away from the typical composition of a hotel room, instead, creating these areas with what a millennial would look for in a hotel suite and have an emphasize on flexibility.
