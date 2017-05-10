Chinese dumplings have arrived in downtown Bellingham
Owner Sigeng Chen said he wasn't sure how much demand there would be for this type of menu, but wanted to provide an alternative to the more typical Americanize Chinese food menu seen in the U.S. on 1212 E. Sunset Drive , and has added some of those items to the Dumpling King menu. In the first few weeks of being open, most of the orders are for the dumplings, which include shrimp, pork, beef and vegetable varieties.
