Chinese dumplings have arrived in dow...

Chinese dumplings have arrived in downtown Bellingham

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bellingham Herald

Owner Sigeng Chen said he wasn't sure how much demand there would be for this type of menu, but wanted to provide an alternative to the more typical Americanize Chinese food menu seen in the U.S. on 1212 E. Sunset Drive , and has added some of those items to the Dumpling King menu. In the first few weeks of being open, most of the orders are for the dumplings, which include shrimp, pork, beef and vegetable varieties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10) Feb '17 Adam7875 17
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
News No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . Nov '16 Dr Wu 12
News Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt (Oct '16) Nov '16 Arshan Gero 2
help. (Oct '16) Oct '16 1234wspc 1
News Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16) Sep '16 serious 3
News Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12) Sep '16 Pissedoffclowntruth 5
See all Bellingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellingham Forum Now

Bellingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Bellingham, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,633 • Total comments across all topics: 281,011,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC