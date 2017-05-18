Can bone broth become the new morning...

Can bone broth become the new morning drink?

Cauldron Broths in Bellingham makes a variety of products from broth and is getting ready to introduce a "froth broth" hot beverage at the Bellingham Farmer's Market on Saturday, May 20. Cauldron Broths in Bellingham makes a variety of products from broth and is getting ready to introduce a "froth broth" hot beverage at the Bellingham Farmer's Market on Saturday, May 20. Bone broth has become a popular recipe ingredient, but a local company sees potential in creating a frothy broth beverage. Cauldron Broths , which produces an organic bone broth , is getting ready to introduce a "froth broth" hot beverage at the Bellingham Farmer's Market.

