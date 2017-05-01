Bellingham wants to put homeless shelter on waterfront. What could Port do?

The Port of Bellingham might buy 1 acre on Roeder Avenue where the City of Bellingham wants to put a low-barrier shelter for 200 men and women. The sale price is $765,000 for the property at 801/807 Roeder Ave. Money to repay the purchase would come from rental revenue over the next six to eight years, according to a port memo.

