Bellingham man sentenced to prison for strangling, raping ex-girlfriend

A Bellingham man must serve 6 3 4 years in prison for the violent rape of his ex-girlfriend at a Samish Way motel. Eric Joel Ortiz, 33, asked his former fiancee for a ride to the hospital after he crashed his car in summer 2016, according to charging papers.

Bellingham, WA

