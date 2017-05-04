Bellingham man sentenced to prison for strangling, raping ex-girlfriend
A Bellingham man must serve 6 3 4 years in prison for the violent rape of his ex-girlfriend at a Samish Way motel. Eric Joel Ortiz, 33, asked his former fiancee for a ride to the hospital after he crashed his car in summer 2016, according to charging papers.
