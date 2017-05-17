Bellingham man sentenced for sex crimes against young woman

A Bellingham man must serve 3 years in prison for the sex abuse of a young woman, a Whatcom County judge ruled this week. The victim wrote a letter to her mother in May 2014, where she accused Richard Lee Starkey of molesting her from the ages of 8 to 11. She said he hadn't abused her in a decade, but that a few days before she wrote the letter, he sexually assaulted her again.

