Bellingham city crews fixing broken pipe at wastewater plant; no changes to water use
City crews are working to clean up flooding at the Post Point Wastewater Treatment Plant after a pipe broke early Saturday, according to the Public Works Department. The failed pipe means the plant at 200 McKenzie Ave. will only be able to provide basic treatment to wastewater until it's fixed, said Eric Johnston, assistant director for public works operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Adam7875
|17
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa .
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help. (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
|Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16)
|Sep '16
|serious
|3
|Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Pissedoffclowntruth
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bellingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC