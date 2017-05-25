Beaverton dancers take stage at Portland Ballet concert - Thursday, 25 May 2017
In 1917, the legendary French ballet troop Ballets Russes performed in Portland. A hundred years later, The Portland Ballet is commemorating the anniversary with a special tribute to Ballets Russes - and two Beaverton high school seniors are featured prominently in the production.
