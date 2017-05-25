Audacious, Adventurous Or Just Nutty? Racing To Alaska On Stand-up Paddleboards
You probably have seen standup paddleboarders along your local shoreline. But can you imagine paddling one of those boards for 750 miles up the Inside Passage to Alaska? Three experienced paddleboarders are in the field of sail or human-powered vessels signed up to compete in this year's Race to Alaska .
