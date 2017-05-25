Audacious, Adventurous Or Just Nutty?...

Audacious, Adventurous Or Just Nutty? Racing To Alaska On Stand-up Paddleboards

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

You probably have seen standup paddleboarders along your local shoreline. But can you imagine paddling one of those boards for 750 miles up the Inside Passage to Alaska? Three experienced paddleboarders are in the field of sail or human-powered vessels signed up to compete in this year's Race to Alaska .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Competing opinions on Cherry Point development May 20 mike v 1
News UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10) Feb '17 Adam7875 17
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
News No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . (Nov '16) Nov '16 Dr Wu 12
News Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt (Oct '16) Nov '16 Arshan Gero 2
help. (Oct '16) Oct '16 1234wspc 1
News Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16) Sep '16 serious 3
See all Bellingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellingham Forum Now

Bellingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Recession
  5. Syria
 

Bellingham, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,560 • Total comments across all topics: 281,275,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC