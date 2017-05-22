Armed robbers get prison for taking B...

Armed robbers get prison for taking Bellingham mana s wallet to dine at McDonalda s

Three young men have been sentenced to 18 months in prison for robbing a stranger at gunpoint in downtown Bellingham. On the night of Feb. 7, a man reported that two or three masked men exited a white car when they saw him walking in the 1100 block of North Garden Street.

