Woman embezzled $750,000 from ex-astronaut who founded flight museum
An Orcas Island bookkeeper has pleaded guilty to federal charges for embezzling more than $750,000 from a former NASA astronaut and his wife who were founders of flight museum housed in Bellingham for several years. Sarah Elizabeth Coffelt pleaded guilty to wire fraud Monday as part of a plea deal, according to The Seattle Times .
Read more at Bellingham Herald.
