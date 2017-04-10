Woman embezzled $750,000 from ex-astr...

Woman embezzled $750,000 from ex-astronaut who founded flight museum

An Orcas Island bookkeeper has pleaded guilty to federal charges for embezzling more than $750,000 from a former NASA astronaut and his wife who were founders of flight museum housed in Bellingham for several years. Sarah Elizabeth Coffelt pleaded guilty to wire fraud Monday as part of a plea deal, according to The Seattle Times .

