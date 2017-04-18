Who employs the most workers locally?...

Who employs the most workers locally? Ita s an interesting mix

While the hospital and government dominate the top of the Whatcom County largest employer list, a new report shows the area also has a decent mix of for-profit, private sector companies. The Center for Economic and Business Research at Western Washington University released its 2016 list of 50 largest Whatcom County employers .

