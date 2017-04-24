What could go into the lawn next to Northwest Youth Services in Bellingham?
Forty studio apartments for those who are homeless are being proposed for 1022 N. State St., next to Northwest Youth Services. The roughly $10 million project, called 22 North, is a partnership of Northwest Youth Services and the Opportunity Council - two Bellingham nonprofits that focus on helping those in need.
