Water Digest - April 17

1 hr ago Read more: Ridenbaugh Press

Water rights weekly report for March 20. For much more news, links and detail, see the National Water Rights Digest . In the final days of the 2017 Idaho legislative session, lawmakers approved a change in state law to allow people or entities to apply for the temporary use of surplus water to prevent flood damage, recharge ground water, or work on ground or surface water-quality remediation.

