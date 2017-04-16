Water Digest - April 17
Water rights weekly report for March 20. For much more news, links and detail, see the National Water Rights Digest . In the final days of the 2017 Idaho legislative session, lawmakers approved a change in state law to allow people or entities to apply for the temporary use of surplus water to prevent flood damage, recharge ground water, or work on ground or surface water-quality remediation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ridenbaugh Press.
Add your comments below
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Adam7875
|17
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa .
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help.
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
|Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16)
|Sep '16
|serious
|3
|Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Pissedoffclowntruth
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bellingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC